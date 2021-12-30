A financial expert explains how to organize your finances for 2022, as well as how much money you should put aside for retirement.

A financial expert explains how to organize your finances for 2022, as well as how much money you should set aside for retirement.

THE NEW YEAR is just around the corner, and some people are already thinking about how they’ll handle their finances in 2022.

BreakYourBudget, a personal finance expert on TikTok, has broken down how you should organize your money in 2022.

In a 39-second video clip, the TikToker recommends putting 5% or a little more of your pay into a retirement account, while the rest goes into a checking account.

She then divides the checking account into three separate expense branches.

This first branch includes necessities such as rent, utilities, insurance, and groceries, which, according to TikToker, would account for 50% of your income in a “perfect world.”

Next, goals should “ideally” consume 30% of your earnings.

Savings, debt repayment, and investment are examples of goals.

The final category is lifestyle, which includes all other out-of-pocket expenses like shopping, dining out, and other recreational activities.

“This would be 15-20% of your income if you’re focusing on your goals,” said the personal finance expert.

But, most importantly, the TikToker stated at the end of the video that this is just a suggestion.

You can change your allocations according to your current financial situation and personal objectives.

You can put money into a 401k, which is an employer-sponsored retirement plan, to save for retirement.

Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are another way to put money aside for retirement.

A major distinction between the two is that a 401k usually includes an employer match, whereas an IRA account allows you to choose from a wider range of investment options.

According to a study by financial services firm Charles Schwab, the average American believes they’ll need a (dollar)2 million savings account to retire comfortably.

