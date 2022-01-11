A financial expert reveals a common tax blunder that costs Americans (dollar)100s of dollars.

A financial expert reveals a common tax blunder that costs Americans hundreds of dollars.

On Monday, January 24, American taxpayers will be able to begin filing their federal income tax returns for the year 2021.

If you earn less than (dollar)72,000, this is what you should avoid, according to a TikTok influencer and financial expert.

Hoskin Capital’s Nate Hoskin shared a common blunder with his 153,000+ TikTok subscribers.

He advised against paying someone to file your taxes if you earn less than (dollar)72,000 per year.

According to Nate, you can use the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Free File to have your taxes filed for free by the government.

Although there is no set fee for filing taxes, most preparers charge a flat fee per return, which can add up to hundreds of dollars.

This is why the Internal Revenue Service offers a free service to assist taxpayers.

The IRS Free File Program is a public-private partnership between the IRS and many of the world’s leading tax preparation and filing software companies.

The services of these tax preparers are provided for free.

Taxpayers can prepare and file their federal income tax for free in one of two ways.

On IRS partner sites, traditional IRS Free File offers free online tax preparation and filing.

These IRS partners are online tax preparation companies that developed and deliver this service to eligible taxpayers at no cost.

This benefit is only available to taxpayers who earn less than (dollar)72,000 per year.

If you earn more than (dollar)72,000, the IRS offers free file fillable forms, which are electronic federal tax forms that you can fill out and file for free online.

It’s important to keep in mind that if you choose this option, you must be able to prepare your own tax return.

The IRS’s free file portal is currently unavailable for tax filing.

If you’re going to use the IRS free file, you’ll need to have several pieces of information on hand.

To access your adjusted gross income, you’ll need a copy of last year’s tax return.

For yourself, your spouse, and any dependents, you will also need a valid Social Security number.

Check for all sources of income and receipts, such as Social Security and unemployment benefits.

You’ll need your W-2 form, which shows your annual earnings, as well as any other necessary paperwork.

A valid email address is required to receive notification from the free file software company that your IRS return has been accepted.

The deadline to submit federal income tax returns for the year 2021 is April 18, 2022.

The deadline to submit federal income tax returns for the year 2021 is April 18, 2022.

