A Glasgow business has won an appeal against the city council’s decision to halt vehicle repairs.

A Glasgow company has won an appeal against the city council’s decision to halt vehicle repairs.

The use of the premises for vehicle repairs had been ruled illegal by council officers, but the appeal was upheld by a reporter appointed by Scottish Ministers.

An appeal against a council enforcement notice for the alleged unauthorised use of his premises for vehicle repairs has been successful.

Muharabu Mobali, the tenant at 4A Hanson Street in Dennistoun, had been ordered by Glasgow City Council to stop performing vehicle repairs because the unit lacked the required planning permission.

However, Mr Mobali is only providing minor vehicle repairs to support his work, according to a reporter appointed by Scottish Ministers to investigate the case.

Concerns were raised with Cllr Elaine McDougall by her constituents, prompting the issuance of the enforcement notice.

They stated that the building was being used as a garage and inquired as to whether or not planning permission had been obtained.

Following a site visit, the council determined that the premises were “clearly being used for vehicle repairs,” which is a class five general industry planning use.

The unit was given permission for class four use, which includes light industry, by council staff, and vehicle repairs were ordered to stop.

They argued that a vehicle repair shop is “not an appropriate use in close proximity to nearby residential properties.”

IMS Auto Solutions, the tenant, claimed that only “very minor and light auto repairs” were performed in the unit, and that there was no “noise nuisance or disturbance.”

His appeal went on to say that “if the notice served is implemented and the business is forced to move to another location,” it will be “very difficult and challenging for the business to survive.”

The reporter appointed by Scottish Ministers to look into the matter, Philip Barton, stated that he was satisfied that the “original lawful use of the building was as a class four and that a use for vehicle repairs would have constituted a breach of condition.”

4A Hanson Street, on the other hand, was “most likely created by the subdivision” of 4 Hanson Street, according to him, and planning permission for class six, storage and distribution, was granted for number 4 in 2000.

He claimed that the council had referred him to the 2000 plans, indicating that they were “satisfied that 4A was once a part of number 4.”

“The entire mezzanine and about four square meters of remaining floorspace,” the reporter added.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.