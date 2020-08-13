A-level results day freebies – Frankie & Benny’s and Gordon Ramsey lead student deals

A-level students can pick up some freebies on results day this year if they know where to look.

While this year’s offerings might look a little downgraded compared to what was available in 2019, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing left.

Leading the charge is Gordon Ramsay – with the celebrity chef and restaurant owner tweeting: “Huge congratulations to everyone collecting their results today !! Head to @GRStreetPizza for pizza on us!!”

Fankie & Benny’s is joining int too – offering free starters to people with result slips, on top of their 20% student discount.

And there’s even a little something for people wanting to express their disappointment with their grades.

The London Dungeon is offering free entry to students willing to burn their grades by throwing their results slip onto what they’re calling the “Grade fire of London”.

But the offers are definitely fewer and farther between than in past years – with coronavirus restrictions holding things back and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme distracting from other offers.

But in one case it might just be a matter of time – with Nando’s saying its offer is delayed, not scrapped.

A Nando’s spokesperson told Mirror Money: “As we continue to get all of our restaurants back up and running, we’ll be postponing our annual results day celebrations until September.

“We encourage students to stay tuned to Nando’s social media channels, or sign up here for updates on this year’s promotion.”

Here are the freebies confirmed so far: