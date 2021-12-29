A little-known broadband benefit program that reduces bills by (dollar)75 is about to change – here’s everything you need to know about it.

The little-known broadband benefit program that saves you (dollar)75 on your bills is about to change – here’s everything you need to know.

Families in the United States have only a few days left to apply for stimulus funds to help them cut their internet costs.

The emergency broadband benefit program was approved by Congress in December 2020 as part of a Covid stimulus package, but the enrollment period is about to end.

The emergency broadband benefit is still available to eligible households, but you must be enrolled by December 31, 2021 to be eligible.

Enrolling households will receive the current monthly benefit until March 1, 2022.

During the pandemic, the emergency broadband benefit program was created to assist households who were unable to afford internet service.

The program offers eligible households a monthly discount of up to (dollar)50 on broadband services.

A discount of up to (dollar)75 per month is available to qualifying tribal land households.

Per household, this benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount.

The Affordable Connectivity Program, which will replace the emergency broadband benefit program, was recently established by Congress as a long-term (dollar)14 billion program.

More information about what current emergency broadband benefit recipients must do to keep receiving the affordable connectivity program benefit after the transition period will be available in the coming weeks, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The maximum discount will be reduced from (dollar)50 to (dollar)30 per month.

It’s possible that current recipients will have to reapply for assistance.

If one of the members of a household meets one of the following criteria, the household is eligible for the emergency broadband benefit:

On December 31, 2021, applications for the affordable connectivity program will open.

If one or more members of a household meet at least one of the following criteria, the household is eligible for the affordable connectivity program:

We break down the implications of the infrastructure bill for Americans.

There are also some additional ways to save money on your broadband bill.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.