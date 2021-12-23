A look back on a year in real estate that saw rate highs and pension lows.

A look back at a year in real estate, with high interest rates and low pensions.

Samantha Downes takes a look back at a tumultuous year in personal finance.

Increasing property and food prices, higher borrowing costs, and the end of the triple lock on state pensions – not to mention higher energy bills – are all factors to consider.

In 2021, both savers and spenders were plagued by all of these issues and more.

We take a look at how our finances fared during a year marked by lockdown and economic woes.

During the first nine months of 2021, property prices continued to rise at an unstoppable rate.

They were helped by Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a stamp duty land tax (SDLT) freeze to ease the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Property purchases under £500,000 between July 8, 2020, and September 30, 2021 were subject to the freeze.

“Prices peaked in September at a record high of £270,000, up 11.8 percent, or £28,000, in a year,” said Sarah Coles, a personal finance expert at Hargreaves Lansdown.

When the holiday ended in October, house prices fell by an average of £3,000, though annual house price growth remained at 10.2%, down from 12.3% in September.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average property value in October was £268,000, down from £271,000 in September.

Buyer behavior changed as a result of the pandemic, according to Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society.

“A combination of low mortgage rates, tightened savings, and a shift in how and where we wanted to live meant that more people were looking for homes.

After that, the stamp duty holiday concentrated demand into a very small window.

Solicitors, estate agents, and mortgage companies were all overworked, and sales took months to complete.

As a result, there was a massive supply-demand imbalance, which resulted in massive price increases.”

Mortgages became more expensive in 2021, owing to the derivatives that banks and some building societies borrow.

Although the Bank of England raised its base rate to 0.25 percent in December, the cost of fixed-rate mortgages had been rising throughout the year.

HSBC raised its two-year fixed rate from 0.84 percent to 0.89 percent in October, while NatWest increased its rate from 0.88 percent to 0.93 percent.

