A money expert reveals a key strategy for turning your child into a millionaire by the age of 18 years old.

If you want your child to be a millionaire by the age of 18, a money expert has revealed a key strategy.

Rory K Douglas, also known on TikTok as The Financial Gentleman, is a Licensed Financial Educator in 40 states and is sharing his top tip.

Douglas has over 900,000 followers on the platform, where he frequently offers financial advice and wisdom.

He claims that making your child a millionaire is “easier now than ever.”

Douglas suggests starting a savings account for your child when they’re young, but not just any old savings account.

Instead, he recommends a 7 percent or higher Compounding Interest Account.

This is due to the fact that your money will grow more quickly in this account over time.

Instead of buying “miscellaneous things and gadgets,” Douglas suggests putting money into your child’s savings account.

“Put that towards their future,” he says on TikTok.

Traditional savings accounts pay interest only on the principal, or the amount deposited into the account.

These usually have a low interest rate, which means you won’t make as much money over time with them.

Interest rates are typically around 2% per month, which means you’ll only earn a few dollars in interest if at all.

A compounding interest account, on the other hand, pays interest on both the principal and interest that has already been earned.

The interest rate, on the other hand, determines how fast your money grows.

To allow your child’s funds to grow faster, Douglas recommends a compounding interest account with a rate of at least 7%.

