A monthly (dollar)92 payment boost for retirees is one of five Social Security changes that took effect TODAY.

Today’s Social Security changes include a monthly (dollar)92 payment increase for retirees.

Social Security claimants can expect a number of changes to their benefits starting today.

Currently, 70 million Americans rely on Social Security benefits, whether they are retired or disabled.

The benefits are received by nearly nine out of ten people aged 65 and up, and they account for roughly 33% of the elderly’s income.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the changes that will take effect on January 1, 2022.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced in October 2021 that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will increase by 5.9% starting this month.

It means that a retired worker’s monthly check will rise by (dollar)92 in 2022, from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657.

Meanwhile, the benefits of a typical couple will increase by (dollar)154 per month, from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

In December, Social Security claimants should have received a letter in the mail informing them of their new benefit amount.

When inflation rises, recipients are given a COLA, and prices increased by 5.4 percent in the year ending September.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) also benefits from the 5.9% COLA increase.

In fact, the average monthly benefit for disabled workers will increase by (dollar)76, rising from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358.

SSDI is designed to help people with disabilities who are unable to work full-time or in the same capacity as before.

The benefit is designed to replace a portion of a qualifying employee’s salary.

Depending on how much you earn while collecting Social Security benefits, your benefits may be reduced.

If you earn more than (dollar)18,960 in 2021 and are under the full retirement age, the SSA will deduct (dollar)1 for every (dollar)2 you earn over the limit.

This threshold, however, will rise to (dollar)19,560 as of today.

You’ll be able to earn (dollar)51,960 when you reach full retirement age in 2022, up from (dollar)50,520 in 2021.

In that case, (dollar)1 is deducted for every (dollar)3 earned above that amount.

Your full retirement age is 67 if you were born after 1960.

Others have the number 66 and a specific number of months.

To be eligible for Social Security benefits, you must have worked for at least 40 years and have earned at least 40 credits.

This is limited to four per year.

The cost of earning a single credit increases slightly each year, rising from (dollar)1,470 in 2021 to (dollar)1,510 today, a (dollar)40 increase.

Meanwhile, the number of credits required for disability is determined by your age at the time of your disability.

In addition to the COLA increase, the SSA confirmed that…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.