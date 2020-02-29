A moving stock price lets us look at the P / E ratio of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL)

Unfortunately for some shareholders whoThe stock price (NASDAQ: AAL) has fallen 31% in the past thirty days. This decline has ended a tough year for shareholders, during which time the share price fell 45%.

Assuming that nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a share more attractive to potential buyers. While market sentiment is very volatile about a stock, in the long run the stock price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. This implies that long-term investors have a chance if the expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the easiest way to determine what investors expect from a company is the price-to-profit (PE) ratio. Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with a higher P / E ratio compared to companies with a lower P / E ratio.

How is the P / E ratio of the American Airlines Group compared to its colleagues?

From his 4.99 earnings ratio, we can see that the mood around the American Airlines Group is not particularly high. The picture below shows that the average P / E ratio (6.6) for aviation companies is higher than the P / E ratio of the American Airlines Group.

This indicates that market participants believe that the American Airlines Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects and they should check deeper when company insiders bought or sold.

How growth rates affect P / E

Companies that quickly decrease earnings per share will quickly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. Even if you pay a low multiple of income now, that multiple will increase in the future. A higher P / E should indicate that the stock is expensive compared to others – and this can encourage shareholders to sell.

It’s nice to see that the American Airlines Group increased EPS by an impressive 25% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share fell by 1.1% per year over a period of 5 years.

Remember: P / E ratios do not take the balance sheet into account

Don’t forget that the P / E takes market capitalization into account. In other words, it does not take into account any debts or cash that the company may have on its balance sheet. The same company would have hypothetically earned a higher P / E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet than if it had a weak one with a lot of debt because a cashed company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth could be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P / E does not take into account the option (or lack thereof).

American Airlines Group

Net debt is a remarkable 226% of the American Airlines Group’s market cap. This debt justifies a relatively low P / E ratio. So be aware of debt when comparing it to other stocks.

The verdict on the earnings ratio of the American Airlines Group

The American Airlines Group has a P / E ratio of 5.0. That is below the average in the US market of 16.7. The company has significant debt on its balance sheet, but that shouldn’t outshine solid earnings growth. The low P / E indicates that current market expectations are subdued, which means that this growth will not continue. Given the decline in the American Airlines Group’s P / E ratio from 7.3 to 5.0 last month, we know for sure that the market is more concerned about business today than it was then. For those who prefer to invest with momentum, this may be a bad sign, but for deep value investors, this stock could warrant some research.

