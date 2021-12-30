A newlywed couple from Glasgow died after an insulin pump allegedly delivered four days’ worth of medicine in an hour.

Paul McNairney, a prominent lawyer, died in hospital after his five-month-old husband discovered him unconscious at their Gorbals home, thinking he was having a lie-in.

After the Omnipod he was given by the NHS delivered 75 units of insulin in less than an hour, Paul McNairney, 39, died.

The Gorbals advocate had been using the US-made insulin pump with no problems since July.

However, after his death on November 10, police seized the device, which is now being examined by medical experts.

Scott Craig, 42, who married Paul four months ago after a five-year romance, revealed his heartbreak after believing his partner was having a lie-in when he was actually falling into a coma.

“This device is used worldwide, so people need to know what happened,” Scott, who works as an interior designer, said. “Even one avoidable death is one too many.”

Paul, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was two years old, was used to injecting himself with insulin four times a day and wearing a blood sugar sensor on his arm.

He wanted an Omnipod, a wearable insulin pump that delivered insulin automatically and came with a companion device to track data, because it eliminated the need for multiple injections and came with a companion device to track data.

Insulet, the company that makes the pods, requires new users to go through practitioner-led training before receiving their device.

Paul completed the training and began wearing his pod on July 12th, four days before his wedding, after it was provided by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

“Paul had diabetes his whole life, so he was always aware of his surroundings – he was an expert at managing his condition because he had to be,” Scott explained.

“It didn’t matter what else was going on in his life – massive court cases, illnesses, holidays, anything.”

Scott awoke around 7 a.m. on November 7th, leaving Paul to sleep in.

