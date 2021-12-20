‘A rare 1889 CC Morgan Silver Dollar coin sold for $1,850.’

‘A rare 1889 CC Morgan Silver dollar coin sells for $1,850.’

A 1889 MORGAN silver dollar coin sold for more than (dollar)1,800 on the internet.

The rare coin is named after its creator, George T Morgan, a US Mint assistant engraver.

On one side, a heraldic eagle is depicted, and on the other, Liberty.

On the reverse, the letters “CC,” which stand for Carson City mint, are engraved beneath the eagle.

Morgan silver dollar coins were minted from 1878 to 1904.

The year 1889 is also one of the most scarce in the Morgan silver dollar series.

According to Austin Rare Coins, out of a total mintage of around 350,000, only 9,000 are believed to remain.

An 1889 Morgan Silver dollar sold for (dollar)1,850 after 33 bids in a recent eBay auction.

That means the dollar coin is now worth nearly 185,000% more than it was when it was first issued.

The silver dollar could be worth a lot more depending on its grade and condition.

The coin is valued at (dollar)1,112 in average condition and (dollar)358,846 in “Uncirculated (MS-65)” condition, according to USA Coin Book.

Thousands of 1889 Morgan CC dollar coins are currently listed for sale on eBay.

A Morgan dollar coin from the year 1893 is also valuable.

This year, the coin from San Francisco sold for over (dollar)4,500.

According to USA Coin Book, in “Uncirculated (MS(plus)) Mint Condition,” this rare coin could be worth (dollar)131,198 to (dollar)646,397.

Make sure you’re aware of potential fakes before purchasing coins online.

Check the seller’s background and whether the coin was certified in the listing to avoid this.

You should be aware that your dollar coins aren’t the only ones with monetary value.

Check your change for rare Lincoln pennies, half dollars, dimes, nickels, and other coins, as some of these can sell for thousands of dollars.

Collectors prize coins with a small mintage or an error.

To see if your coins are worth anything on eBay, type in the full name, choose the “sold” listing, and then change the search to “highest value.”

It will provide you with an estimate of the coin’s value.

You can sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist website like Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

