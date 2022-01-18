A rare 1926 buffalo nickel sells for $1,165; do you have one?

On eBay, a NICKEL with a mintage of less than one million sold for over (dollar)1,000.

The rare coin is part of the Buffalo nickel series, which was produced by the United States Mint between 1913 and 1938.

The 1926-S Buffalo nickel was the one that sold on eBay recently.

The S stands for San Francisco, which is the mint location.

Other buffalo nickels from that year of the series had a D or no letter mark.

These, on the other hand, have a combined mintage of more than 50 million coins.

The S coin, on the other hand, was only issued in 970,000 pieces.

Look at the reverse for a letter mark below the “five cents” text to spot the difference.

If you come across an S coin, keep in mind that the value will vary depending on the grade and condition.

The one in the listing, which sold for (dollar)1,165 after 26 bids, is described as “XF(plus)(plus)AU” by the seller.

When it comes to coin grading, XF stands for extremely fine, while AU stands for about uncirculated.

However, regardless of the grade, the coin is quite valuable.

In a description of the 1926-S nickel, Professional Coin Grading Service’s David Hall said, “The 1926-S is rare in lower circulated grades and very rare in circulated grades of VF20 or better.”

“It is extremely rare in mint state condition, and it is the rarest non-variety Buffalo nickel in Gem MS65, making it one of the most valuable numismatic rarities of the twentieth century.”

According to USA Coin Book, a nickel in average condition is worth (dollar)51, but in “uncirculated (MS-63)” condition, it is worth (dollar)10,502.

Some 1926-S buffalo nickels are currently for sale on eBay for over (dollar)1,000.

However, before you go out and buy one, make sure you’re aware of any online imposters.

Check the seller’s history and whether the coin was certified in the listing to avoid this.

A rare buffalo coin recently sold for almost (dollar)2,000 on the internet.

Buffalo nickels aren’t the only coins that have the potential to be extremely valuable.

Check your change for rare Lincoln pennies, half dollars, dimes, Jefferson nickels, and other coins that can sell for thousands of dollars.

Collectors prize coins with a small mintage or an error.

In order…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.