A rare Liberty quarter can be had for (dollar)1,845 – do you have one in your change?

Do you have a rare Liberty quarter in your spare change?

A RARE standing Liberty coin, once worth 25 cents, has sold for more than (dollar)1,800 – so make sure you don’t have one lying around.

Standing Liberty quarters are unique in that they were only minted between 1916 and 1930, so they aren’t as common as they once were.

So, if you find one in general, it’s likely to be valuable.

This is especially true of the 1923 S Liberty coin, which was only produced in small quantities.

Approximately 1.3 million of these quarters were produced, according to CoinTrackers.

In comparison, over 9 million 1923 Liberty coins were produced in Philadelphia.

In a description of the coin, CoinTrackers wrote: “The S or San Francisco minted coin is by far the most valuable.”

“On the front left bottom, near the star, you’ll find the mint mark.”

The Philadelphia mintage version lacks a mint mark.

The value of the S coin is determined by its grade and condition.

According to USA Coin Book, the coin is worth (dollar)471 in average condition and up to (dollar)3,747 in “Uncirculated (MS-63)” condition.

The one on eBay sold for (dollar)1,845 after 48 bids.

That means the quarter is now worth roughly 738,000% of what it was when it was first purchased.

Great Southern Coins, which bills itself as a “leading rare coin and precious metals firm,” was the seller.

A 1923 S Liberty coin was recently sold for (dollar)554.

On eBay, you can find a variety of other standing Liberty 1923 S quarters, with many of them fetching thousands of dollars.

If you’re interested in purchasing one, be wary of online imposters.

Check the seller’s history and whether the coin was certified in the listing to avoid this.

Keep in mind that quarters aren’t the only coins that are worth a lot of money.

Check your change for rare nickels, dimes, half dollars, Lincoln pennies, and other coins, as some can sell for thousands of dollars.

Coins with a low mintage or an error are usually the most valuable, as collectors consider them to be the most valuable.

To see if your coins are worth anything on eBay, type in the full name, choose the “sold” listing, and then change the search to “highest value.”

It will give you an estimate of how much money the coin is worth.

You can sell the coin on eBay or to a professional…

