A rare Lincoln penny goes for (dollar)201 on the internet; do you have one in your change?

A PENNY depicting 16th President Abraham Lincoln has sold for over (dollar)200 on the internet.

The coin is from the Lincoln wheat cent series, which began in 1909.

The wheat design was eventually phased out in 1959, and memorial cents were introduced.

There are several coins that are quite valuable when it comes to Lincoln pennies in general.

The Lincoln VDB, 1992, and 1914 pennies are all included in this category.

However, some people may be unaware of the significance of the 1931 Lincoln wheat cent.

However, an “S” mintmark, which stands for San Francisco, should be sought.

On the obverse of the coin, under the year 1931, you’ll find this.

The 1931 S coin is said to have had the second-lowest mintage of any Lincoln penny, trailing only the 1909 S VDB cent.

In a description of the 1931 S penny, Professional Coin Grading Service’s Jamie Hernandez wrote, “As a result, since the early 1930’s, the coins have become very scarce in circulation.”

“In fact, some collectors claimed to have discovered a 1909-S VDB Lincoln cent in circulation during that time period, but they never found a 1931-S.”

Of course, as with any coin, the value will vary depending on the grade and condition.

After receiving 36 bids, the one on eBay sold for (dollar)201.

That means the penny is now worth more than 2 million times what it was when it was first issued.

The coin is worth (dollar)102 in average condition and (dollar)215 in “uncirculated (MS-63)” condition, according to USA Coin Book.

The coin’s condition is described as “AU(plus)(plus)” by the seller. Those letters stand for “about uncirculated.”

On eBay, you can currently find 1931 Lincoln S cents in bidding wars for under (dollar)100.

Make sure, however, that you’re aware of any online imposters.

To avoid this, double-check the seller’s track record and whether the coin was certified in the listing.

The Lincoln cent isn’t the only coin that could be worth a lot of money.

Check your change for rare nickels, half dollars, quarters, and other coins, as some of them are worth thousands of dollars.

Collectors prize coins with a small mintage or an error.

On eBay, search the full name, select the “sold” listing, and then toggle the search to “highest value.”

