A report from the House of Lords warns that a digital currency developed in the United Kingdom could be harmful to the economy.

Because digital currencies like Bitcoin, which are rapidly growing in popularity, may pose a threat to the economy due to their lack of regulation, central banks are exploring the possibility of launching their own.

A Parliamentary report has warned that the creation of an official UK digital currency could jeopardize the country’s financial stability and lead to a bank run during economic downturns.

Because digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are unregulated, their rapid growth could pose a threat to the economy.

As a result, central banks such as the Bank of England (BoE) are looking into launching their own digital currencies, also known as CBDCs.

It is currently developing a digital currency design with the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the central banks of Canada, Japan, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The Bank of England warns that digitalisation is changing national and international payment systems, and that governments must plan accordingly.

The introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could pose “significant risks” in the UK, according to a report by the all-party House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee.

According to the report, it could end up posing long-term risks to UK households, businesses, and the monetary system.

“These risks include state surveillance of people’s spending choices, financial instability as people convert bank deposits to CBDC during times of economic stress, an increase in central bank power without sufficient scrutiny, and a centralised point of failure that would be a target for hostile nation-state or criminal actors,” according to the report.

Bitcoin and ethereum are probably the most well-known cryptocurrencies.

They are digital assets that can be electronically transferred between users without the use of intermediaries or government oversight.

A decentralized ledger known as a “blockchain” is typically used to store transactions.

Users can confirm and record transactions, allowing assets to be tracked.

There is no need for a central clearing body, as there is in traditional banking.

No, it’s not true.

The British pound is a widely used currency.

A unit of account as well as a store of value.

Rather than being used to make payments, cryptocurrency is frequently traded as a speculative asset.

These are said to be a way to connect cryptocurrencies and traditional currencies.

They’re made to make buying goods and services more convenient.

What about stablecoins? These are said to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies and regular currencies. They are designed to be used more easily to purchase goods and services and their market value is pegged to a currency, usually the US dollar. Examples include Tether and USD Coin. Some are popular ways of trading digitally. Are these any different from 'digital banknotes'? A Central Bank digital currency (CBDC) differs from the privately issued Bitcoin in that it would be backed by a central bank. A CBDC would be a form of central bank electronic money able to be used to make everyday payments. The UK Government has not yet decided whether to introduce a CBDC but others already have including the Bahamamian Sand dollar and Nigeria's e-Naira.