A retirement blunder that could cost you over (dollar)1.2 million in retirement income

SAVING MONEY can be difficult for some people, but delaying a retirement plan could cost you millions of dollars in the future.

Social Security is one source of income for retirees.

The benefit will increase by (dollar)92 to (dollar)1,657 in 2022.

However, there’s a good chance that won’t be enough for you to make it.

In fact, only 40% of your pre-retirement earnings are supposed to be replaced by Social Security.

You’ll almost certainly need enough money set aside for retirement.

To retire comfortably, some experts estimate that you’ll need a savings account of around (dollar)2 million.

While that may seem daunting, keep in mind that if you’re still young, retirement is decades away, and the sooner you start, the better.

A 401k, or employer-sponsored retirement plan, is one way to save.

Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are another popular way of putting money away for retirement.

A major distinction between the two is that a 401k usually includes an employer match, whereas an IRA account allows you to choose from a wider range of investment options.

But, whether you choose one or the other, or both, you’ll want to get started as soon as possible to avoid losing an unconscionable amount of money that you’ll regret later in life.

It’s important to keep in mind that putting money aside for retirement is an investment.

Also, when it comes to investments, keep in mind that you can never be certain of making a profit.

Your assets’ value may even depreciate.

Index funds are a good place to start when compared to individual stocks because they are seen as safer bets.

Stocks, bonds, commodities, and other assets can be held in index funds.

An index fund’s performance is determined by the performance of the benchmark it follows.

According to a calculation by investing and personal finance website MoneyChimp, the S&P 500 has returned an average of 11.71 percent annually on average from 1990 to 2020.

Assuming that rate of return, let’s say you want to retire by 65, but you don’t start saving until you’re 35.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission calculator, if you save (dollar)450 per month but don’t start with an initial deposit, you’ll lose more than (dollar)93,000 in the first ten years.

If you wait another ten years to start saving for retirement, your losses will amount to more than (dollar)376,000.

And, most painfully, if you wait 30 years, your losses increase to more than (dollar)1.2 million.

But, once again, all of this is based on a return of 11.71 percent…

