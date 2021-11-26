A rug manufacturer discusses her company’s efforts to become more environmentally friendly.

A rug manufacturer reveals her company’s efforts to go green.

‘We try to make the best decisions at every step of the supply chain as we design, produce, and distribute our products,’ says the company.

Pasta was provided as a straw at a recent event I attended.

I was captivated.

And after 30 minutes, I was pleasantly surprised that, unlike a paper-straw substitute, the pasta had maintained its shape.

After the recent publication of the IPCC report and the key climate summit in Glasgow, COP26, sustainability is increasingly at the forefront of discussions.

Summer temperatures that have set new records, as well as fires and flooding around the world, have galvanized us all.

Many businesses, like my pasta straw, are already making significant contributions to the necessary changes, including Claire Gaudion, a retail partner at ufurnish.com.

I spoke with Claire to learn more about how she incorporates sustainability into the core of her company.

Claire designs rugs, fabrics, and furnishings that are inspired by nature and created to make you feel good in your home.

She champions a biophilic approach to design, which is inspired by the positive effects of nature on our wellbeing, particularly the power of nature’s colors to create a feel-good home.

“Biophilic design is all about strengthening our bond with nature and, as a result, supporting our health and happiness,” Claire explains.

“This is the driving force behind our design process.”

We create an accessible way to bring our connection with nature into our homes through visual and tactile references in our fabrics, cushions, rugs, and furniture by reflecting nature’s colors, materials, and textures in our designs.

“One way to describe biophilic design is ‘nature looking after us.’

Sustainable design goes hand in hand with this concept of “us looking after nature.”

We’ve been committed to working as sustainably and responsibly as possible since our inception in 2013.”

Claire understands the importance of businesses becoming more sustainable.

“The construction industry is responsible for roughly 40% of the UK’s total carbon footprint,” she explains.

“This is a huge statistic to be a part of, and while it’s encouraging to hear that the conversation about sustainability is intensifying, we must all act and take responsibility.”

“At every step of the way, we try to make the best decisions possible as we design, manufacture, and distribute our products.”

