Trending
Infosurhoy

A rug manufacturer discusses her company’s efforts to become more environmentally friendly.

0
By on Economy

A rug manufacturer reveals her company’s efforts to go green.

‘We try to make the best decisions at every step of the supply chain as we design, produce, and distribute our products,’ says the company.

Pasta was provided as a straw at a recent event I attended.

I was captivated.

And after 30 minutes, I was pleasantly surprised that, unlike a paper-straw substitute, the pasta had maintained its shape.

After the recent publication of the IPCC report and the key climate summit in Glasgow, COP26, sustainability is increasingly at the forefront of discussions.

Summer temperatures that have set new records, as well as fires and flooding around the world, have galvanized us all.

Many businesses, like my pasta straw, are already making significant contributions to the necessary changes, including Claire Gaudion, a retail partner at ufurnish.com.

I spoke with Claire to learn more about how she incorporates sustainability into the core of her company.

Claire designs rugs, fabrics, and furnishings that are inspired by nature and created to make you feel good in your home.

She champions a biophilic approach to design, which is inspired by the positive effects of nature on our wellbeing, particularly the power of nature’s colors to create a feel-good home.

“Biophilic design is all about strengthening our bond with nature and, as a result, supporting our health and happiness,” Claire explains.

“This is the driving force behind our design process.”

We create an accessible way to bring our connection with nature into our homes through visual and tactile references in our fabrics, cushions, rugs, and furniture by reflecting nature’s colors, materials, and textures in our designs.

“One way to describe biophilic design is ‘nature looking after us.’

Sustainable design goes hand in hand with this concept of “us looking after nature.”

We’ve been committed to working as sustainably and responsibly as possible since our inception in 2013.”

Claire understands the importance of businesses becoming more sustainable.

“The construction industry is responsible for roughly 40% of the UK’s total carbon footprint,” she explains.

“This is a huge statistic to be a part of, and while it’s encouraging to hear that the conversation about sustainability is intensifying, we must all act and take responsibility.”

“At every step of the way, we try to make the best decisions possible as we design, manufacture, and distribute our products.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

A rug manufacturer discusses her company’s efforts to become more environmentally friendly.

How small businesses are striving for sustainability: A rug manufacturer reveals her firm’s push to go green

Rugs are made from plastic bottles…

One million plastic bottles are bought worldwide every minute
One million plastic bottles are bought worldwide every minute

Claire’s passion for using recycled materials is nowhere more obvious than rugs made from recycled plastic bottles.

“Our Recycled Plastic Bottle Rugs are possibly our most sustainable product range to date,” she says.

“Plastic bottles of drinking water were once marketed as a healthy lifestyle choice, but in fact it was an environmental ticking time bomb for the world’s oceans. While the new production of single-use plastics must be addressed to stop more waste being generated, recycling and repurposing waste is something that we can do now.

“Greenpeace advocates that recycling is absolutely vital for dealing with plastic waste. One million plastic bottles are bought worldwide every minute. We definitely need a solution to the problem of plastic bottles, and, staggeringly, only nine per cent of all plastic waste is currently recycled, according to Friends of the Earth. Our recycled plastic bottle rugs repurpose 12 to 15kg of plastic waste per rug. That’s approximately 3,000 to 5,000 plastic bottles.

“The rugs are extremely hard- wearing and their longevity allows them to be enjoyed in our homes for years to come, again reducing waste as the need to replace your rug so frequently is removed.

“We also small-batch produce our rugs and fabrics to ensure we make only what we need and minimise waste.”

Read More - Featured ImageOne million plastic bottles are bought worldwide every minute

Comments are closed.