A silver shilling discovered in an old candy box has sold for (dollar)350,000 and is one of only 40 in existence.

A silver shilling discovered in an old candy box has sold for (dollar)350,000, making it one of only 40 in existence.

An auction recently sold an extremely rare coin found in a candy box for (dollar)350,000.

A one-shilling silver coin was minted in Colonial New England in 1652.

In a statement, coin expert James Morton said, “I am not surprised at the amount of interest this exceptional coin drew.”

“The price paid, which was higher than expected, reflects the property’s extraordinary historic significance and exceptional original state of preservation.”

There are thought to be only 40 shilling coins in existence.

When did the wheat penny go into circulation?

From 1909 to 1956, the wheat penny was minted.

It has the words “In God We Trust” on the top and “Liberty” on the left side, just like other Lincoln coins.

President Abraham Lincoln is depicted in the center, with the year of minting inscribed on the bottom right corner of the coin.

A double die wheat penny that racked up 40 bids on eBay earlier this summer sold for (dollar)1,801.

On coins, there are two presidents: Lincoln and Roosevelt.

Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth president, is depicted on the penny.

In 1909, nearly 120 years after the first US penny was minted and 44 years after he was assassinated, he appeared on the front of the one-cent piece for the first time.

President Theodore Roosevelt commissioned sculptor Victor David Brenner to redesign the penny to include Abraham Lincoln’s face.

Presidents depicted on coins include George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and John F. Kennedy.

The image of Lady Liberty on the dime was replaced in 1946, the year after President Franklin D Roosevelt died.

George Washington, the first president of the United States, is featured on the quarter.

The Washington 25-cent coin was first issued by the US Mint in 1932 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of his birth.

On the half-dollar is President John F. Kennedy.

Keeping old coins in good condition is a difficult task.

Experts advise against cleaning old coins because it could reduce their value or, worse, permanently damage them.

If you want to clean a coin, go for one with sentimental value rather than monetary value, or one that isn’t rare, they suggest.

If you’re unsure how to clean a coin properly and want a second opinion, contact a coin expert before attempting any of the methods below.

Don’t throw away any currency that has been damaged.

It’s possible that the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be able to redeem the entire amount…

