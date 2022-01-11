A Turkish company is delivering 150 buses to Ukraine.

Two types of diesel-powered vehicles manufactured by the Turkish firm Karsan are now part of Kharkiv’s public transportation fleet.

ANKARA

Karsan, a Turkish automotive company, said in a statement on Wednesday that it will deliver 150 buses to Ukraine in 2021.

According to the statement, Karsan’s diesel-powered Jest(plus) and Atak buses have been integrated into Kharkiv Municipality’s public transportation fleet.

The buses were built as part of a 500-bus deal signed in April 2021.

The Jest(plus) and Atak buses, according to Karsan CEO Okan Bas, are comfortable and environmentally friendly buses that are ideal for public transportation and are widely used in Europe and other regional countries.