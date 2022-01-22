A Turkish construction company boasts benefits for the oil and gas industry.

Dorce Prefabrik completes projects on time, even in temperatures as low as 50 degrees below zero.

ISANBUL, Turkey

Thanks to Turkish construction firm Dorce Prefabrik’s modular steel structures, buildings required by the oil and gas industry can be built quickly and safely.

According to a statement released by Dorce on Saturday, these fully customizable structures were created using building information modeling (BIM) technology.

“This saves time and money during the planning, development, and construction phases of the project,” it said.

Dorce Prefabrik completed engineering and superstructure work for an 8,500-person camp as part of a refinery and terminal project in the Saudi Arabian city of Jazan.

Dorce Prefabrik completed an 18,000-worker accommodation camp for the Amur Gas Processing plant in Russia’s Amur region using their prefabricated modular light steel building system.

“During the project’s completion stages, the air temperature dropped to 50 degrees (Celsius) below zero (58 degrees Fahrenheit),” it stated.