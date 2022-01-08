A word of caution about student loans: despite federal relief, an expert advises that you keep paying them.

Even though the pause has been extended, it may be beneficial to continue making your student loan payments.

President Joe Biden has extended the 90-day payment moratorium on student loans until May 1, 2022.

The CARES Act, a (dollar)2.2 trillion stimulus package, provided the relief in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to the latest extension, student loan borrowers would have had to begin making payments on their loans on February 1, 2022.

Anyone with an outstanding federal student loan is not required to make payments as a result of the relief.

There is no interest charged on the outstanding balance, and student loans in default are not collected under the terms of the relief.

So it may seem logical to stop making payments and put the money toward paying off other debts, investing, saving for retirement, or even buying a home.

However, this only applies to federal student loans; anyone with a private student loan must continue to make payments because private loans are not eligible for loan forgiveness.

If you’re having trouble making your private loan payments, talk to your student loan servicer about deferment or forbearance options.

While it may seem counterintuitive to continue making federal student loan payments, a financial expert believes it is in the best interests of the borrower to do so.

Zack Friedman, personal finance expert and author of The Lemonade Life, believes that making the payments could save you a lot of money.

Because no new interest is accrued during the student loan pause, every dollar paid will be applied to any existing student loan interest, he writes in a Forbes article.

Once your student loan’s interest has been paid off, every additional dollar will go towards reducing your principal balance.

So, if your finances permit, the payment pause allows you to make contributions without incurring any new interest charges.

If your principal balance is lower, you’ll pay less interest and, hopefully, pay off your student loan faster.

You are not required to make payments during the student loan pause, and due to your financial situation, you may not be able to do so anyway.

The student loan relief will not last indefinitely, so make sure you have a plan in place to resume payments when necessary.