Abanca donates 150 intensive care units to Galician hospitals

Abanca has purchased 150 individual intensive care units to donate to Galician hospitals on the occasion of COVID-19 and thus help those patients admitted with respiratory insufficiencies. These units, whose acquisition has been decided jointly with the Galician government, will arrive in the Community next week and intend to respond to the most urgent needs of the Galician health system in this pandemic, reports the bank chaired by Juan Carlos Escotet.

Its distribution will be made from the Galician Health Service between the different Galician hospitals. Individual intensive care units are machines that help the patient breathe or have the ventilation they need.

The model acquired by Abanca is connected to a computer with a touch screen where the necessary data for medical personnel is recorded, has alarms and alerts when there is an error, and is suitable for adults, children and babies.

“Right now, they are essential equipment in hospitals, since they are those used in cases of patients with respiratory problems. Coronavirus precisely affects the respiratory system. It is estimated that 3% of those infected with the COVID-19 virus will need mechanical ventilation systems and will be considered as very serious, “stresses Abanca.

The entity based in Galicia has taken other measures to mitigate the consequences of this pandemic, such as forgiving three months of rent to the most vulnerable families, anticipating the payment of pensions to the nearly 400,000 clients who have this income domiciled in the bank. and anticipate financing and operational management for families and companies with the mobilization of 8.3 billion euros. .