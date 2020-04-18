Abanca will allow mortgage installments to be deferred for up to 12 months for the Covid-19

Abanca has expanded the number of cases of its financial moratorium with the aim of increasing the protection of its private clients against the economic consequences of the health emergency. Expanding to new personal situations and financial products will increase the number of people who can defer payment of the principal installments of their financial products at no cost. The entity will begin to receive and process applications from affected individuals this very Monday, the 20th.

The beneficiaries of this expansion are natural persons, including the self-employed, holders of mortgage and personal transactions. The moratorium allows the deferral of capital installments up to 12 months in the case of mortgages and up to 6 months in the rest of the cases.

To avail of this possibility, it will be necessary for them to have been economically affected by becoming unemployed, to be affected by a temporary employment regulation file, to face a cessation or reduction of their economic activity or other equivalent circumstances.

The maximum period in which requests will be answered will be 30 days, according to the entity. .