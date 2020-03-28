ABN also puts interest and repayment on loans on hold for larger companies NOW

ABN AMRO has expanded the scheme for the repayment of interest and interest payments, so that larger companies with a credit of up to 50 million euros can also qualify, the bank announced on Friday. Previously, only smaller corporate customers were automatically deferred.

“We noticed that there was a need for this,” said a spokesman for the bank. The scheme previously applied to companies with credit up to 2.5 million euros. This concerned a group of some 55,000 companies. Now it concerns another 2,500 companies.

ABN AMRO will stop collecting repayments and interest. If customers do not feel the need to do so, they must let them know by March 31. According to the bank, entrepreneurs appreciate that they get a breather. “That gives peace of mind.” Many entrepreneurs see the turnover disappear partially or completely as a result of the corona crisis.

Companies with a credit line of more than 50 million euros can enter into discussions with ABN AMRO if they currently have difficulties in meeting their payment obligations. “We have also made arrangements for private individuals, freelancers and flex workers,” the spokesperson added.

Follow the latest developments around the virus in our live blog.