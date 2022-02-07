According to a filing, Tesla held (dollar)2 billion in Bitcoin by the end of 2021.

According to a filing, Tesla had (dollar)2 billion in Bitcoin by the end of 2021.

Tesla is the world’s second-largest publicly traded company in terms of Bitcoin ownership.

According to financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, Tesla held nearly (dollar)2 billion in Bitcoin at the end of last year.

“We invested a total of (dollar)1.5 billion in Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2021.”

“We believe that digital assets have long-term potential as an investment and a liquid alternative to cash,” according to the filing.

“As of December 31, 2021, the fair market value of our Bitcoin holdings was (dollar)1.99 billion,” it said.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, stated early last year that the company had begun to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, but this option was removed in May due to environmental concerns.

Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, finished 2021 with a gain of about 60%, trading just above (dollar)46,000 on December 31.

Although Bitcoin’s price fell below (dollar)30,000 on July 20, it rose to an all-time high of (dollar)69,000 on November 20.

Despite a sharp drop since then due to high volatility, Bitcoin has recently recovered and is now trading above (dollar)44,000 at 11:35 a.m.

After MicroStrategy, which owns Bitcoin, Tesla is the world’s second-largest publicly traded company.

Nearly 43,000 Bitcoin are thought to be held by the company.