According to a survey, Turkish businesses expect higher exports in the first quarter.

Turkish businesses expect increased exports in the first quarter, according to a survey.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to a survey conducted by the Trade Ministry, roughly half of Turkish companies expect higher exports in the first quarter of 2022, while 14.7 percent are pessimistic.

According to the survey released on Friday, the top three target countries for companies in the next three months are Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

According to the report, 43.6 percent of businesses said their exports had increased in the previous three months, while 21.6 percent said they had decreased.

On the import side, 43.4 percent of Turkish businesses expect a rise in Turkiye’s imports.

The main issues for exporters, according to the survey, are logistics costs, raw material and intermediate goods prices, and energy costs.