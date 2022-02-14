According to an official, the credibility of the US Federal Reserve is on the line amid record inflation.

‘Inflation has surprised us to the upside,’ says a central bank official.

“Here, our credibility is on the line, and we do need to react to the data,” St.

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard, told CNBC

“However, I believe we can do it in an organized and market-neutral manner,” he added.

Bullard said on Thursday that he expects the Fed to raise interest rates by a total of 100 basis points before July in order to tame record-high inflation.

According to the Labor Department last week, consumer prices in the United States rose 7.5% year over year in January, the highest 12-month increase since February 1982.

While the Fed is expected to raise interest rates after its two-day meeting on March 16, the probability of a 25-basis-point hike was 40.2 percent on Monday.

According to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group, the chance of a 50 basis point hike is 59.8%.

“I believe we will need to front-load more of our planned removal of accommodation than we have in the past.”

On inflation, we have been pleasantly surprised.

“This is a significant amount of inflation,” Bullard said.

This year, Bullard sits on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) as a voting member.