According to Coinbase news, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu will win the crypto market in 2021.

In 2021, BITCOIN, Ethereum, Alt coins, Shiba Inu, and Dodge coins dominated the crypto market.

According to CoinTelegraph, the remaining Bitcoin supply is only 6.3 percent of the total supply, the lowest since 2021.

Meanwhile, NewsFile reports that TribeOne, the first AI-powered NFT and DeFi funding platform, has launched. “This seamless platform provides users access to NFT lending products, innovative DeFi products, zero-to-low collateralized loans, saving andamp; investing products through a single platform,” according to a press release.

This comes as the value of the Shiba Inu coin had risen by Friday morning, and Bitcoin had risen as well.

According to CoinBase, the value of Shina Inu was up more than 6% as of 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to CoinBase, Bitcoin had risen by about 5% in the previous 24 hours.

Part two of Russia’s proposed crypto ban

The proposed crypto investment ban comes as Russia is said to be developing its own ruble-backed digital currency.

According to Fortune, roughly (dollar)5 billion in crypto transactions take place in the country each year, and nearly 12% of the population may already own crypto.

In comparison, only about 8% of the US population owns cryptocurrency.

According to Fortune, Russia reportedly invested in cryptocurrency in 2019 in order to mitigate the impact of sanctions imposed in response to its meddling in the 2016 US election.

Russia is considering enacting a crypto-investment ban.

Due to its long-held skepticism of digital currency, Russia’s central bank is reportedly considering banning cryptocurrency investments.

According to Fortune, the country’s financial authority’s ban will prevent future transactions, but current holders will not be forced to sell their holdings.

According to Fortune, the central bank granted digital currencies legal status in 2020 but did not allow them to be used as a form of payment.

Making a donation in cryptocurrency

According to Christianity Today, churches are starting to see more cryptocurrency donations.

Donations made with the virtual currency on James Lawrence’s platform Engiven were slow in 2019 and 2020, according to the news organization.

The platform had processed cryptocurrency donations for over 700 nonprofits by the fall of 2021.

Well-known charities such as The Salvation Army and Ronald McDonald House Charities are among the recipients.

Churches accounted for up to 400 of the recipients, according to Lawrence, as more congregations begin to accept the digital currency.

Using WhatsApp to send cryptocurrency

WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, is experimenting with cryptocurrency payments for some users

