According to Eurostat, EU countries will generate 25% of their electricity from nuclear power by 2020.

In 2020, EU countries will generate 25% of their electricity from nuclear power, according to Eurostat.

With 52 percent of the EU’s total nuclear energy production, France is the largest producer.

According to Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, nuclear electricity production accounted for 25% of total electricity generation in 13 EU countries in 2020.

According to Eurostat, EU countries produced 683,512 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of nuclear energy last year, with France accounting for 52% of that total with 353,833 GWh.

France, Germany, Spain, and Sweden generated more than three-quarters of the electricity generated by nuclear power plants in the EU.

Germany came in second with 9 percent of the total, or 64,382 GWh.

Spain produced 58,299 GWh, while Sweden produced 7percent, or 49,198 GWh.

There were 109 nuclear reactors in operation in 13 EU member states that produce nuclear energy at the start of 2020.

In 2020, two nuclear reactors in France and one in Sweden will be permanently shut down.

Despite this, France remained the EU country with the highest reliance on nuclear power, with nuclear power accounting for 67% of the country’s electricity generated in 2020.

Slovakia was the only other EU country to generate more than half of its electricity from nuclear reactors, with 54%.

Hungary came in second with 46%, Bulgaria came in third with 41%, Belgium came in third with 39%, Slovenia came in third with 38%, Czechia came in third with 37%, Finland came in third with 34%, Sweden came in third with 30%, Spain came in second with 22%, Romania came in second with 21%, Germany came in third with 11%, and the Netherlands came in third with 3%.

Nuclear power is a safe, low-carbon energy source comparable to wind and hydropower in terms of its contribution to climate change, according to a report published by the European Commission’s scientific body, the Joint Research Center, in April 2020.

Germany has criticized the European Commission’s recent proposal to label some gas and nuclear power as “green.”

The plan claimed that gas and nuclear power are important in assisting the transition to cleaner energy, which the German environment minister called “totally wrong.”

The proposal comes months after countries pledged to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius at the COP26 climate conference.

According to the proposal, “it is critical to recognize that the fossil gas and nuclear energy sectors can contribute to the Union’s economy’s decarbonization.”