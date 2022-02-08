According to Fitch, the chip scarcity will ease in the second half.

According to Fitch, the chip shortage will ease in the second half.

According to the agency, the chip sector has been ramping up capacity since 2021.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to Fitch, a credit rating agency based in the United States, the global semiconductor shortage could begin to ease in the second half of this year.

Despite the uncertainty, the chip industry has been aggressively increasing capacity since 2021, according to the agency.

Chip foundries are planning large multi-year production investments, according to the report.

“Some expansion is taking place outside of Asia, with manufacturers partnering with the US government, which supports building domestic capacity to reduce supply chain risk, given that the majority of chips are currently produced in Taiwan and South Korea,” Fitch explained.

As a result of the pandemic measures affecting several production activities, including semiconductor facilities, high demand in the pandemic recovery process caused a global chip crisis.

Many industries, particularly automotive companies, have experienced production disruptions as a result of the crisis.