According to former pensions minister Ros Altmann, retirees require immediate assistance to get through the winter.

According to former pensions minister Ros Altmann, pensioners require immediate assistance to help them get through the winter.

Baroness Altmann issues a Winter Pensioner Manifesto, urging family, friends, and neighbors of elderly people to make sure they have enough money to heat their homes and buy food.

According to Baroness Altmann, the government must implement a “national emergency plan” that ensures vulnerable older people receive the support they are entitled to and increases the rate of benefits to help them pay their energy bills.

“The elderly will struggle to survive the winter as their heating bills rocket,” the Conservative peer said in her Pensioner Winter Manifesto.

It’s past time for a national emergency plan to help them weather the coming storm.”

Fuel prices and inflation are expected to rise even more, but retirees’ incomes will be hurt by the Government’s decision to replace the triple lock with a double lock, which will reduce their annual state pension increase.

There are concerns that older people will have to choose between heating and food, putting their health at risk in the cold.

“Because older people need to stay warmer than younger people, the costs of home heating and basic bills mean that the elderly succumb to bad weather in large numbers, even in a normal year,” Baroness Altmann explained.

“This winter, retirees are in for a perfect storm.

Many remain isolated due to Covid fears, and their living costs have risen due to rising energy and food prices, putting them at risk of illness and death if they do not receive emergency assistance.”

According to Age UK, about 24,000 older people in the UK die each winter as a result of the cold. The charity recently predicted that rising energy prices would push 150,000 older households into fuel poverty this season.

The Government, according to Baroness Altmann, must recognize that changing the state pension triple lock, which will result in a smaller increase for retirees, will “cause significant hardship” and must therefore find a way to “make up” for the policy decision.

Her amendment to save the triple lock received House of Lords support but was defeated by MPs in November.

In the emergency manifesto, one of the recommendations is to start automatic payments for pension credit instead of.

