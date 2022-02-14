According to JPMorgan, oil prices in the second quarter could reach (dollar)125 per barrel.

Oil prices may hit (dollar)125 per barrel in the second quarter, according to JPMorgan.

‘On widening spare capacity risk premium, oil prices are likely to overshoot to (dollar)125 a barrel,’ according to a financial services firm.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Crude oil prices could hit (dollar)125 per barrel in the second quarter of this year, according to JPMorgan.

On the supply side, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, dubbed OPEC(plus), are unlikely to deviate from their targeted oil production quota, according to the US-based global investment bank and financial services company.

OPEC(plus) members are having trouble meeting their monthly production quotas.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), total oil production from OPEC(plus) increased by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January.

Global oil demand, on the other hand, is expected to rise by 3.2 million bpd this year, according to the IEA.

On the supply side, with the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, global oil consumption has skyrocketed, sending crude prices soaring.

Additionally, rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine have pushed up oil prices.

Early Monday, the price of international benchmark Brent crude surpassed (dollar)96 per barrel, reaching its highest level in nearly seven years.

The price of the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed to (dollar)94.92 per barrel.