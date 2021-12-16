Global crypto regulation, according to the IMF, should be comprehensive.

Global crypto regulation, according to the IMF, should be thorough.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated on Thursday that global cryptocurrency regulation should be comprehensive, consistent, and coordinated.

According to the international financial institution, interconnections with the regulated financial system are growing, as crypto assets and related products and services have grown rapidly in recent years.

“Policymakers are finding it difficult to keep track of the risks in this rapidly evolving industry, where many activities are unregulated.”

In fact, we believe that these financial stability risks will soon become systemic in some countries,” it said.

“Improper regulatory action could destabilize capital flows.”

The IMF lists several challenges in the crypto market, including identification, monitoring, operational and financial integrity risks, insufficient reserves, and inaccurate disclosure for some stable coins.