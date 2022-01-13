According to the International Energy Agency’s chief, Russia is to blame for Europe’s natural gas shortage.

According to the International Energy Agency’s chief, Russia is to blame for Europe’s natural gas crisis.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Russia, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), is exacerbating Europe’s natural gas crisis by driving up prices and reducing storage capacity.

Fatih Birol blamed Russia’s state-owned gas supplier, Gazprom, for Europe’s unprecedented low gas storage levels, speaking to reporters in Paris on Wednesday.

Birol claims that Gazprom has been supplying 25% less gas to Europe in recent months than it usually does.

The decision by Russia to cut natural gas exports to European markets came amid rising energy demand in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“We believe there are significant tightening elements in the European gas market as a result of Russia’s behavior,” Birol said.

“It’s worth noting that today’s low Russian gas flows to Europe coincide with increased geopolitical tensions over Ukraine,” says the author.

Existing pipelines could allow Russia to deliver up to a third more gas, equating to about 10% of Europe’s daily consumption, according to Birol.

Natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices soared to new highs as a result of the energy crisis that erupted in 2021.

Natural gas prices in Europe have risen by over 900 percent since January 2021, owing to factors such as increased demand as economies reopen, increased gas competition between Europe and Asia, a hotter summer and colder winter, and a coal shortage in China, which has resulted in a surge in global demand for gas.