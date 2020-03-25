According to the tech analyst, an “apocalyptic” scenario is unlikely for Amazon and other tech stocks

The global economic shock triggered by the outbreak of the corona virus has devastated the stock market, and the mitigating effects of the Federal Reserve’s dramatic measures and a proposed US $ 2 trillion stimulus package remain uncertain.

Technology giants Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent alphabet (togetL, toget) – also known as FAANG shares – will weather the crisis and some may benefit, says Daniel Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush.

“If you look at trends, whether it’s streaming in Netflix, e-commerce for Amazon, smartphones and 5G with Apple, and obviously advertising and searching with the alphabet,” he told Yahoo Finance. “Take a look at Facebook: More users dealing with streaming and social media, as they are locked up in their home for up to 10 minutes every day.”

“It is difficult to draw the apocalyptic scenario on the other side [for these companies], “he adds.” There are no liquidity risks – they are companies, even under stress, worst-case scenarios that still generate tens of billions of free cash flow. “

Facebook has dropped about 25% in the past month – a steep decline that surpasses the almost 33% dive for the S & P500 (GSPC). The same applies to Amazon, which fell 8% during this period. as well as for Netflix, Alphabet and Apple, which fell by almost 6%, about 24% and 22%, respectively.

All but Netflix were trading on Tuesday as the market recovered on Capitol Hill in anticipation of an economic deal.

CHINA – 2020/03/22: This photo illustration shows the Netflix logo of the American global on-demand internet streaming media provider on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 corona virus in the background. (Photo illustration by Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) More

Daniel Newman, an analyst at Futurum Research, reiterated the optimistic stance on big tech in a conversation on Tuesday with Alexis Christoforous and Brian Sozzi from Yahoo Finance.

“Everyone works from home and is more at home. This means more Netflix; That means more time on social media, ”he says. “This is the key to communicating with each other. See how we currently source our goods and services from Amazon.”

While FAANG stocks are likely to get out of the crisis well, some will continue to be hit hard in the short term, Ives said, noting that Apple closed all stores outside of China earlier this month.

“These companies are not Teflon-like,” he says. “There will be a lot of damage from both stocks and real life as we continue to see tragic trends from the pandemic.”

However, he reiterated that this is “more of a nightmarish time for everyone than the start of a longer-term, darker, groundbreaking trend” for FAANG shares.

