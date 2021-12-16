According to Vice President Erdogan, Turkey’s economy will grow by 5% in 2022.

‘We are still committed to stabilizing the exchange rate and combating inflation,’ Fuat Oktay says.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkey’s economy is expected to grow by 5% by 2022, according to the country’s vice president.

“We estimate that our economy will grow by 5% in 2022 as a result of policy measures taken by the Turkish government.”

We remain committed to stabilizing the exchange rate and fighting inflation, despite developments in the exchange rate and overall level of prices at the global and domestic levels,” Fuat Oktay told lawmakers on the first day of the 2022 budget debate.

Oktay stated categorically that the country will never compromise on financial transparency, which he describes as “the main backbone of accountability.”

“Our commitment to fiscal discipline remains unchanged today as it was previously.

As a result, public finance will remain the Turkish economy’s strongest pillar,” he added.

Budget expenditures are expected to be 1.750 trillion liras ((dollar)135.4 billion), while revenues are expected to be 1.472 billion liras ((dollar)113.9 million).

The next year’s budget deficit is expected to be 278 billion liras (nearly (dollar)21 billion).

The AK Party government, which has been in power for nearly two decades, will present its 20th budget in 2022.

During the debates over the 2022 budget proposal, Oktay responded to lawmakers’ questions by saying that currency manipulation would never be tolerated in Turkey.

He said the government was aware of opportunists who “manipulate the exchange rate to cause it to rise again.”

“These opportunists who try to put our economy in a vicious circle will not be tolerated,” he added.

Inflationary spikes and lira depreciation have prompted opposition parties to criticize the government’s economic policies, including interest rate cuts.

The rate cuts, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are part of his “new economic model” and a “war of economic liberation” for Turkey.

“Interest rates are the cause, inflation is the effect,” Erdogan has claimed, promising that his policies will result in high growth and widespread prosperity.

He has promised measures to assist low-income citizens “whose purchasing power has decreased” in the face of rising inflation.