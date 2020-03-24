Adecco offers free training and job reorientation courses in alarm

The Human Resources company Adecco has launched two free initiatives so that all citizens, both employees and unemployed people, take advantage of these weeks of confinement to carry out training programs that contribute to completing their academic profile and reinforcing their job application. .

Thus, the first of the initiatives consists of a platform to access more than 70 totally free training programs, divided into nine thematic blocks. These will serve to turn this quarantine period into a new opportunity to complete the training of workers and become more employable. These programs, which until now have been commercialized for companies, will be completely free in view of the exceptional situation.

The second initiative, aimed at the most vulnerable unemployed group affected by insolvency proceedings and / or by collective dismissals of less than 50 people, will offer a three-month online relocation program, aimed at improving employability in order to achieve a fast labor insertion.

Lastly, the Adecco Foundation, with the aim of keeping alive the commitment to contribute to improving the quality of life of the people who are experiencing the most difficulties, has developed a set of tips to make days at home an opportunity to optimize job search. The Director of Marketing and Communication of the Adecco Group, Jesús Cubero, says that a year ago at this time they were launching the “Your Purpose” positioning with the aim of helping people find their personal, social and work purpose without knowing the serious health situation that would come ahead. “Now more than ever, our purpose as a company is reaffirmed and for this reason we are putting various tools to help free of charge people who work from home, to whom they offer their daily work in these circumstances to guarantee basic services or that unfortunately have lost his job, “says Cubero.

Registration on the platform

Adecco has developed a broad portfolio of programs that seeks to provide a useful online learning platform for different profiles that will improve the employability of candidates in the future. The programs are divided into nine large thematic blocks that give the possibility of acquiring new skills in different subjects such as business development, team management or new digital techniques, among others. Traditional or specific language reinforcement programs related to safety and well-being at work will also be available.

Candidates will be able to obtain training in subjects ranging from language skills at the business level to specific aspects such as current regulations on privacy and RGPD or the development of marketing campaigns on social networks.

Those interested in the initiative only have to register their name and email address on the platform to receive the corresponding invitation with which they can access and choose the training option that best suits their needs. .