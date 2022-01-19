Afghanistan’s employment crisis is highlighted by estimates from a global labor organization.

Estimates from a global labor organization highlight the employment crisis in Afghanistan.

According to the International Labour Organization, over 500,000 Afghans have lost their jobs since August.

ANKARA

The International Labour Organization (ILO) reported on Wednesday that over half a million people in Afghanistan have lost their jobs since the Taliban took power in August.

“Job losses in Afghanistan following the change in administration in August 2021 totaled more than half a million in the third quarter and may reach 900,000 by mid-2022,” the International Labour Organization (ILO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the contraction reflects workers who have been pushed out of work as a result of the economic crisis and workplace restrictions for women.

“Key sectors such as agriculture, the civil service, and the construction industry have all been devastated since the takeover, with large-scale job losses or workers going unpaid,” it continued.

The total number of hours worked in the country is expected to have decreased by 13% in the third quarter of 2021, according to the report.

After the withdrawal of foreign forces and the collapse of the US-backed government, the Taliban reclaimed power in August 2021.

The interim government led by the Taliban, on the other hand, has yet to be recognized by the international community.

Since the Taliban seized power in August, many donors and organizations, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, have withheld payments.

Soon after withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan in August, the US government blocked (dollar)9.4 billion of the central bank’s reserves.

The United Nations has requested at least (dollar)5 billion in global funding to assist the Afghan people in their struggle to survive.