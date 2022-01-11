After 18 months, economic activity in the US services sector has slowed.

After 18 months, the service sector in the United States is slowing down.

In November, the index hit an all-time high of 69.1.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to data released Thursday, economic activity in the US services sector slowed in December after 18 consecutive monthly increases.

According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), also known as the ISM Services PMI, fell 7.1 percentage points from the previous month to 62.

The market had predicted a reading of 66.9 for the index, which measures the non-manufacturing sector’s overall economic health.

