After 43 bids, a rare dime sells for (dollar)2,862 – do you have one in your change?

Do you have a rare dime in your spare change? It sold for (dollar)2,862 after 43 bids.

On eBay, an 1873 DIME has sold for over (dollar)2,800.

The scarce coin is from the seated Liberty series of dimes, which were produced from 1837 to 1891.

There are two different varieties of the 1873 Carson City coin to look for.

On the obverse of one, there will be arrows next to the year of the dime, whereas the other will not.

The arrowed dime is said to have a mintage of 18,791 coins, compared to only 12,400 for the other.

Both varieties, however, are extremely valuable in their own right.

In a description of the 1873 Dime with the arrows, Professional Coin Grading Service President Ron Gruth wrote, “There are plenty of collectors who delight in the coins of the Carson City Mint, and this is a favorite because of its small mintage and great rarity in high grades.”

According to USA Coin Book, the coin with the arrows is worth (dollar)3,779 in average condition and up to (dollar)70,691 in “uncirculated (MS-63)” grade.

In the “uncirculated (MS-63)” grade, the one without the arrows is worth over (dollar)1.2 million.

The Carson City coin with the arrows was sold in a recent eBay auction.

After receiving 43 bids, it sold for (dollar)2,862.

That means the dime is now worth more than 2.8 million percent more than it was when it was first issued.

The seller claimed the dime was graded “VF 30” by coin dealer Great Southern Coins.

“Wear now evident across entire surface,” according to PCGS.

“Intricate design detail is flattening.”

Thousands of 1873 Carson City coins are currently listed for sale on eBay.

A seated Liberty quarter sold for more than (dollar)4,000 on the internet recently.

Keep in mind that your Liberty dimes aren’t the only coins worth a lot of money.

Check your change for rare Lincoln pennies, half dollars, quarters, nickels, and other coins, as some of these can fetch thousands of dollars.

Collectors value coins with a low mintage or an error the most.

To see if your coins are worth anything on eBay, type in the full name, choose the “sold” listing, and then switch the search to “highest value.”

It will give you an estimate of how much money the coin is worth.

Either sell the coin on eBay or keep it…

