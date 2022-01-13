After a contract was approved, the former Dumbarton care home will be demolished.

After a contract was approved, the former Dumbarton care home was demolished.

George Beattie and Sons Ltd has been awarded a contract worth nearly £96,000 to demolish Willox Care Home and its associated outbuildings, which have been vacant for several years.

The contract, which was awarded by the local government, will begin on February 7, 2022 and will last for six weeks.

The council chose the organization because of its commitment to paying a living wage, donating goods to a local food bank, and donating materials and money to a local community project.

On Wednesday, members of the tendering committee received an update.

“The purpose of this report is to seek the approval of the tendering committee to authorise the demolition of the former care home known as Willox Park,” said council officer Angus Cameron.

“The demolition, as well as its associated outbuildings, were identified as part of the capital assets review.

“We received seven bids for this contract, and we intend to award it to George Beattie and Sons Ltd.”

“On February 7, 2022, the contract would begin.

George Beattie and Sons has written to us, claiming that they pay all of their employees more than the real living wage.

“They’ll also look to West Dunbartonshire for subcontractor opportunities.”

The contract was approved after the report was given.