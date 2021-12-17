After a delay in receiving (dollar)24,400 in child tax credits and tax refunds, our family of 11 is living in a trailer.

After a delay in receiving (dollar)24,400 in child tax credits and tax refunds, our family of 11 is now living in a trailer.

A FAMILY OF 11 HAS BEEN FORCED TO MOVE TO A TRAILER AFTER A DELAY IN RECEIVING (dollar)14,400 IN CHILD TAX CREDIT AND (dollar)10,000 IN TAX REFUND.

In February, Tavonne Lyn Alsip and her partner Jordan, who live off the grid in Nevada with their nine sons and three dogs, filed their federal tax return.

The couple, who were 32 and 31 years old at the time, were both managers at a gas station and had a yearly household income of around (dollar)30,000.

They’re still waiting for the money from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) ten months later, and have been told it could take another six months.

According to Tavonne, it happened after Jackson Hewitt, one of the largest tax-preparation services in the United States, mixed up some taxes on their return.

The IRS then notified the couple that an amended tax return was required a few weeks ago.

Due to the payment delay, the family was forced to vacate their rent-to-own home over the summer and purchase a recreational vehicle (RV) to house everyone.

They paid (dollar)350 for a 20-foot home that included a moldy refrigerator.

“It’s the cheapest way to get by at the moment, with our family size,” Tavonne told The Sun.

“We’re also down to one vehicle and can’t afford to send our kids back to public school because we don’t have two.”

“These funds would be used to purchase a new vehicle and repair our current one.”

Tavidan, 14, Javeden, 12, Jordan Jr., 10, Texilen, 9, Jaityn, 8, Tencen, 6, Jahsiah, four, Taijyn, three, and Jaysten, one, are the couple’s nine sons.

Tavonne Lyn and Jordan sleep in the RV’s back room, while their children sleep in the living room on a single large mattress.

Because the kids aren’t in school, Tavonne is unable to work, and they rely on Jordan’s wage from a mining job two and a half hours away to make ends meet.

“It’s really rough there,” Tavonne explained.

They’re all boys, so they can share a space, but I’m sure they’d prefer their own.

“We’re building as we can get materials, but getting materials is a struggle.”

“And we’re limited because winter has arrived, along with money, bills, and everything else.”

The family uses two gas cans and generators to power the lights and the home.

One (dollar)15 gas can lasts the family for a week.

“We’re trying to make it easier for them so they don’t end up in the same situation as me,” Tavonne explained.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.