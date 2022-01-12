After a (dollar)45.7 billion budget surplus, millions of Californians will receive additional (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks.

This year, Californians may be eligible for another round of state stimulus checks worth up to $1,400.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that California is on track to have a (dollar)45.7 billion budget surplus.

According to CBS13, officials are required to return around (dollar)2.6 billion to taxpayers.

It’s unclear whether another round of stimulus payments will be implemented, but Newsom stated that he is “working” on legislation.

According to the New York Times, a tax ruling from the 1970s could result in a cash boost for Americans in 2022.

In 1978, California voters approved Proposition 13, which set a cap on property tax increases.

And, according to political activist Paul Gann, if state spending approaches a certain level, officials should return funds to taxpayers.

The “Gann limit” is a term used to describe a proposal that later became law.

On January 11, the final batch of Golden State stimulus II checks were mailed to cash-strapped Californians.

According to the state’s franchise tax board, approximately nine million residents are eligible for a check.

Americans living in the zip codes 928-999 received checks in the mail.

Stimulus payments should arrive three weeks after being sent, but some payments may require additional processing time to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Between September 1 and October 31, last year, the majority of payments were made by direct deposit.

If they wanted to receive a state stimulus check, California residents had to file their tax returns by October 15.

Recipients must have lived in California for half of the fiscal year 2020 and be residents on the payment date.

A California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of (dollar)1-(dollar)75,000 is required for residents.

In the absence of a second round of federal stimulus checks, states like California provided financial assistance to residents.

However, three million people have signed a petition calling for up to (dollar)2,000 in recurring payments.

Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, started the petition last year, and it also asks Congress to send checks worth up to (dollar)1,000.

“Many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent, and child care,” Bonin writes in his petition.

It was reported earlier this month that lawmakers are considering another round of stimulus measures worth (dollar)68 billion to help the US economy.

According to the Washington Post, the potential measures would target businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, such as restaurants, performance venues, and gyms.

