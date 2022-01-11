After a large increase in US gasoline stocks, oil is down due to demand issues.

After a large rise in US gasoline stocks, oil is down due to demand issues.

Gasoline inventories in the United States have increased by 10.1 million barrels, the largest increase since April 2020.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Oil prices fell on Thursday as a large increase in gasoline inventories in the United States signaled dwindling demand in the world’s largest oil consumer.

At 12:23 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)80.06 per barrel, down 0.92 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)80.80 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)77.11 per barrel, down 0.95 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)77.85.

Brent fell after rising to (dollar)81.50 a barrel the previous session following a surprise increase in US gasoline stocks.

During the week ending December 10, US gasoline inventories increased by 10.1 million barrels.

The biggest one-week gain since April 2020 was recorded on January 31.

Crude oil inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels to 417.9 million barrels, far less than the market expectation of a 3.4 million-barrel drop, limiting further price declines.

The price drop came after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, also known as OPEC(plus), decided on Tuesday to extend the current plan to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) through February.

OPEC(plus) countries issued positive projections for the pandemic’s course, with the expectation that its impact would be mild and short-lived as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges, at their Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting on Monday.

The group’s positive outlook was bolstered by Tuesday’s decision, which allayed concerns about the market’s supply and demand balance.