After a major sell-off, Bitcoin and the crypto market have recovered slightly.

After losing over (dollar)520 billion in just a few hours, the total value of the cryptocurrency market has moderately recovered.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Monday, the price of Bitcoin and the value of the cryptocurrency market recovered slightly, two days after a major sell-off triggered by concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus and the risks posed by Chinese real estate developer Evergrande.

Bitcoin’s price plummeted to as low as (dollar)42,000 early on Saturday, closing the day at (dollar)49,272, a loss of 8.26%.

As of 11:23 a.m., the price had recovered to (dollar)48,800.

The cryptocurrency market’s total value dropped from (dollar)2.65 trillion on Friday to (dollar)2.12 trillion on Saturday, a loss of over (dollar)520 billion in just a few hours.

According to data from digital asset price-tracking website CoinMarketCap, the total value of the crypto market recovered and was near (dollar)2.26 trillion at the time.

The major sell-off occurred as the omicron variant sparked fears that risky assets could suffer major losses similar to those experienced in March 2020, when COVID-19 struck.

Evergrande, a Chinese company with approximately (dollar)300 billion in total liabilities, said late Friday that it may not be able to meet its financial obligations.

Investors are concerned that Evergrande’s failure could set off a chain reaction, similar to the US mortgage crisis in 2007, which triggered a global financial crisis the following year.

In addition, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the central bank would speed up the pace of tapering, the process of reducing the central bank’s monthly (dollar)120 billion asset purchases, reducing liquidity in the markets and limiting the growth potential of risky assets.