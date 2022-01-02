After a year of employees making the decisions, employers may reclaim power in 2022.

After a year of employees making the decisions, the power may shift back to employers in 2022.

Control could shift once again if inflation and government debt continue to rise while the economy cools.

What is in store for businesses and the people who work for them in the new year?

I predicted exactly a year ago that the biggest challenge facing creative businesses in 2021 would be managing disillusioned workforces post-lockdown, and I was right; we experienced ‘the great resignation’ last summer and autumn.

As workers reassess their careers and seek a better work-life balance, we may see a new wave of resignations in January and February.

However, many firms have spent the last six months heavily recruiting, as well as revamping working arrangements and incentive schemes to retain the best talent, so this is likely to settle down as 2022 progresses.

After a year in which the employee was in charge, the balance of power could now shift back to the employer, especially if inflation and government debt continue to rise while the economy cools.

That isn’t to say that the year will be bleak for creative businesses.

Indeed, it appears that British businesses and their leaders have developed true emotional intelligence in recent years.

They’re more dedicated to communicating their values to customers and the general public, as well as spotting risky and unethical behavior.

However, while businesses have become more emotional and creative, I believe that in 2022, a major challenge will be to back up their marketing and messaging with good customer service.

This is understandably difficult for the pandemic’s hardest-hit sectors, such as travel, hospitality, and clothing retail, where costs have been cut.

Surprisingly, these industries appear to have adapted exceptionally well to dealing with customers during the crisis.

Other major advertisers, on the other hand, such as banks, telecommunications providers, mobile phone companies, and energy companies, which should have benefited disproportionately from the crisis, appear to be struggling.

If you’re a customer, they’re certainly difficult to communicate with.

Some of this can be attributed to staff disruption over the last two years, but they must begin communicating more effectively on the ground if they are to avoid the scandals and bad press that so many businesses experienced in 2021.

In almost every industry, new start-ups are vying for market share, and some of these disruptors are figuring out how to be purposeful, creative, and efficient at the same time.

