After a year on the app, I’m a TikTok and Instagram influencer, and this is how I make six figures a DAY.

After only a year on the app, a TIKTOK and Instagram influencer made six figures in one DAY.

Kat Norton has created a software training business using social media platforms, which is now paying her a large salary.

Kat began filming videos on her iPhone to share Excel tips and tricks after returning to her parents’ house in the midst of the pandemic last year.

The Microsoft Excel guru was quickly dubbed “Miss Excel” after her helpful videos went viral on TikTok and Instagram.

Kat now teaches people all over the world how to use Microsoft and Google products through courses and webinars, as well as hosting “high-energy” Excel parties.

Her social media business is booming, with more than one million followers.

“When I first started the business, I scaled it to six figures in six months,” Kat said on The Verge’s Decoder podcast.

“We’ve had six-figure months every month since then.”

I recently had my first six-figure day, which I was very pleased with.

Building this company has been the most incredible and enjoyable experience of my life.”

“I make a living dancing to dumb TikToks about Excel functions,” she continued.

I’m so sure of myself.”

Kat had been working for Protiviti, a global consulting firm, and traveling around the world for her job until March of last year.

But when the pandemic struck, she was forced to return to her parents’ home.

Fortunately, when she first started at the company four years ago, she had built an Excel training course for fun.

Before launching “Miss Excel” in June 2020, she spent two months doing “deep inner work” on herself, which included meditation, mindfulness, and manifestation.

Kat started posting her videos to her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

“By the sixth day, the CEO of an IT company had reached out,” she said.

“He basically wrote, ‘Hey, I really like your teaching style.'”

I’d like to make instructional videos for students, parents, and teachers using G Suite products.’

“During the pandemic, all of the schools were going digital.”

I’m obviously a Microsoft girl, but I pick things up quickly.

“Because the spreadsheet products are similar, I said yes.

‘I’m up for it.’

“In my childhood bedroom, I ordered a green screen and a ring light and set it up.”

The furniture was moved out of the way by me.

“After work, I started making videos and selling them to this guy.”

It’s day six on TikTok, and I’m already profitable.”

At the…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.