After all these years, why am I selling my beloved Daimler?

The Channel Tunnel was brand new in September 1994, Tony Blair was cool, and I was convinced that Oasis was the band the world had been waiting for.

It was also the month I began my driver’s education.

But, unlike the majority of 17-year-olds, I didn’t learn to drive in a Mini, a Fiesta, or a small Volkswagen.

My father taught me to drive in his Jaguar XJ12, a 6-litre Jaguar from 1993.

Even without a frame of reference, and with my father clutching the handbrake in a poorly-concealed state of terror to my left, I realized that the Jag was a magnificent vehicle.

The XJ12 had a lot of power – nearly 320 horsepower.

It went from 0 to 60 in 6.8 seconds.

With massive, fat alloy wheels and square-shouldered low-profile tyres, it certainly looked the part.

The black grille, the gold-colored Jaguar crest atop the radiator, and the V12 insignia inlaid on the wood paneling inside all appealed to me.

For such a large saloon, the show was extraordinary.

That car was something I adored.

The engine was smooth and serene, despite the fact that it was designed in the late 1960s.

I couldn’t care less that it got 15mpg, which was worse than a modern Bentley Turbo R, because I was driving around in the ultimate status symbol.

After nearly 30 years, the impact that land yacht had on me hasn’t faded.

I realized I was hooked on big, luxurious British cars after driving a Mazda MX-5 and a Jaguar XK8 – a strange inverse Tardis that filled a parking slot but left you claustrophobic inside –

Despite living in a two-bed flat in Lambeth, I returned to my roots in my twenties and purchased a long wheelbase 2000 Daimler Super V8.

To help fund my wedding, I sold the Super V8.

A few years later, I went all out, importing a low-mileage 1977 4.2 liter Daimler Sovereign XJC coupé from Jersey that I saw at a car show.

The rumble of that naturally aspirated 6-litre V12 Jaguar engine, however, kept me engrossed.

I went to get something cheap after I doubled my money on the coupé.

