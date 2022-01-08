After anonymous residents won (dollar)731MILLION in the Powerball, a small town of just 400 families has been gripped by mystery.

After anonymous residents won (dollar)731MILLION in the Powerball, a small town of only 400 families has been engulfed in mystery.

A GROUP OF MD residents came forward to claim their (dollar)730 million Powerball jackpot almost four months after the winning ticket was sold, but they left one more mystery for their neighbors.

The “Power Pack” claimed the multimillion-dollar jackpot, the largest in Maryland Lottery history, but chose to remain anonymous, leaving the rest of the world to wonder who won the massive prize.

According to the Cumberland Times-News, the group chose to receive the money as a lump sum of more than (dollar)366 million after taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland, in January 2021, and the Maryland Lottery awarded the Allegany County store a (dollar)100,000 bonus.

Lonaconing, also known as “Coney” by locals, has a population of only 1,200 people.

Following the sale of the winning ticket, rumors about the winners’ identities began to circulate.

To stop the money requests, one Lonaconing couple, rumored to be the winners, had to issue a public statement confirming they had not won the jackpot.

Locals asked for money for home and farm repairs, and the owner of the Coney Market, which received a bonus for selling the ticket, received requests.

Lonaconing has a poverty rate of 24 percent, which is more than double that of Maryland.

It’s unclear whether the jackpot winners, who won in May, live in Lonaconing or simply purchased the ticket there.

The person who purchased the lottery ticket on behalf of the “Power Pack” didn’t even select the numbers drawn using the Quick-Pick function.

This disproves one popular theory: that the numbers were significant to the Power Pack, such as the members’ ages or the ages of their children.

After a four-month period without a Powerball winner, the payout arrived, allowing the game’s jackpot to balloon to its current size.

When the winning Powerball ticket was sold, the third-largest prize in US lottery history, a (dollar)970 million Mega Millions prize, went unclaimed.

It was the first time that both lottery jackpots surpassed $700 million.

