After being unable to land, a plane bound for Glasgow was forced to divert to Edinburgh.

After failing to land, a passenger plane bound for Glasgow Airport was forced to divert to Edinburgh Airport last night.

Flight BA1478 from London Heathrow was scheduled to arrive in Glasgow at 10:20 p.m., but instead landed 50 miles away in Edinburgh a short time later, according to flight records.

According to data from FlightRadar24, the plane attempted to land at the airport but was unable to do so due to wind gusts of up to 50 mph that blasted Glasgow and the surrounding area last night.

The winds appear to have forced the pilots of two other planes, including one from La Rochelle, to perform ‘go arounds’ at the airport.

“3 go arounds, windy night at Glasgow airport,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “Was wondering what’s going on I see BA1478 has diverted to EDI Flew over my house really low which caught my attention.”

According to FlightRadar24, the Glasgow-bound plane from London Heathrow was supposed to return to Glasgow last night to finish the journey, but the flight was canceled.

It’s unclear what arrangements were made to transport the passengers to Glasgow, where they were scheduled to arrive.

We reached out to Glasgow Airport for comment.